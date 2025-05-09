Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrontados
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Vrontados, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vrontados, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vrontados, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in this stunning 2-bedroom villa…
$274,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go