Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrondou
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Vrondou, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…
$74,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$123,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$104,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 253 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$88,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrondou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrondou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house con…
$80,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes