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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Vrachati, Greece

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6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$507,705
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Realting.com
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