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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Vrachati, Greece

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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