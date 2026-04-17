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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Vrachati, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage
Vrachati, Greece
Area 267 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 267 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea o…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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