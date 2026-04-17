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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vrachati, Greece

2 BHK
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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