Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrachasi Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 700 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go