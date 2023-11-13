Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
€3,00M

