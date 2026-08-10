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Residential properties for sale in Velo, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$318,791
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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