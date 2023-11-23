Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Vathylakkos

Commercial real estate in Vathylakkos, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 452 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€580,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir