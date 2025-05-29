Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vathy, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Vathy, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
Floor 1/1
The cottage is under construction. It consists of three floors, two first floors of 192 squa…
$273,607
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$570,014
