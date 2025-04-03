Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Vathy, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$386,185
1 room Cottage in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
$268,212
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 411 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 411 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$793,245
