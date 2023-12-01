Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Vathy

Commercial real estate in Vathy, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 5.000 sq.m in Vathi area, Samos island
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Drosia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 580 sq.m in Vathi area,Samos island
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 12 bedrooms with furnishings in Vathý, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with furnishings
Vathý, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 320 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has 1 level. The ground floor c…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
