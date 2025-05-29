Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vasiliko
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Vasiliko, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Vasiliko, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vasiliko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
Two townhouses with a total area of 260 square meters are offered for sale at this stage of …
$296,407
