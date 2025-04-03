Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vasiliko
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vasiliko, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vasiliko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vasiliko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$161,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes