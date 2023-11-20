Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vasiliko
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vasiliko, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€155,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir