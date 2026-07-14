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Townhouses with pool for sale in Vasilika, Greece

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Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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