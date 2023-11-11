Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vasilika, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area : Vasilika
€80,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area : Vasilika
€75,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 404 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€150,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€220,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€150,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 402 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€130,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€85,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€130,000
Plot of land in Monopigado, Greece
Plot of land
Monopigado, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€800,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The land has a mountain view
€650,000
