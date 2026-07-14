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Cottages with pool for sale in Vasilika, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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