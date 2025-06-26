Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Vasilika, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$345,644
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$322,601
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
