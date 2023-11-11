Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Vasilika

Commercial real estate in Vasilika, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property covering atotal area of 650 sq. m., located in the area of Thessalonik…
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
€205,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir