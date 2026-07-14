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Apartments in Vasilika, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilika, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Vasilika, Greece
Apartment
Vasilika, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale duplex area of 200 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 3 levels…
$177,098
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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