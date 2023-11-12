Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica
€950,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens
€320,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1522 - Plot FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €250.000. Discover the featur…
€250,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code. 1303 - Plot in Kropia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Price1.000.000 € George K…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
ID: #GK005 - Athens - South, Vari - Varkiza: FOR SALE plane plot 1000sm facade. It is locate…
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€190,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 560 sq.me…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€820,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Koropi area There is offered a same plot in the price of 450.000
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Koropi area
€330,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 180 sq.me…
€190,000
