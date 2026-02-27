Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tybakio Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Tybakio Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Festos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
🌅 FOR SALE – Traditional Cave-Style Home with Unlimited Sea View in Matala, Crete In one of…
$447,737
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tybakio Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go