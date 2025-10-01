Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Trilofos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Trilofos, Greece

villas
16
cottages
9
townhouses
12
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$292,610
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$368,689
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground …
$409,654
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$438,915
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$760,786
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$345,280
Leave a request
