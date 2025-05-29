Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Trikala
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Trikala, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in central Greece. The cottage co…
$182,405
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trikala, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go