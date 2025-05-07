Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Trikala
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Trikala, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/5
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-b…
$124,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. There are…
$141,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 120 sq m maisonette with modern design and high aesthetics, ideal for those seeking…
$499,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 room apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Top-Floor Apartment with Rooftop Terrace – 185 sq.m. + 220 sq.m. Roof AreaFor sale…
$430,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$306,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$771,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the g…
$192,799
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$317,551
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one l…
$510,349
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 697 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 697 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$963,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the g…
$260,845
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$187,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Trikala, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go