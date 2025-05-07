Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Trikala
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Trikala, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$181,458
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trikala, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go