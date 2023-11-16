Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tinos Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on Islands. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€262,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
The building with 6 apartments for sale is located in Loutra village, 200 meters from the sa…
€360,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Loutra village on the hill with fantastic sea and mou…
€320,000

