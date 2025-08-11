Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thrapsano Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Thrapsano Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 110 square meters on the island of Crete. From the windows ther…
$302,968
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thrapsano Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go