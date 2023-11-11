UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Thira Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece
16 properties total found
Plot of land
Mylopotas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 402000 sq.meters in Cyclades.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The t…
€6,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Chora, Anafi, Greece
84 690 m²
Property Code. 1299 - Plot Anafi FOR SALE. Size: 84690 sq.m, Price480.000 € Code: 1299 - A…
€480,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Epano Kampos, Greece
500 m²
Ios FOR SALE Plot Size: 500 m2, Code. 1223, 60.000 € George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacat…
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Fira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7774 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Psathi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 42413 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Theodoti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 19608 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 1900 …
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Thira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain v…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. There is provided for sale a plot of land that…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4452 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Meria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 13736 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Emporio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Finikia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4025 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Meria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 220 sq…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 29000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€15,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 63000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 1100…
€7,15M
Recommend
