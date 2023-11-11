Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Mylopotas, Greece
Plot of land
Mylopotas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 402000 sq.meters in Cyclades.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The t…
€6,50M
Plot of land in Chora, Anafi, Greece
Plot of land
Chora, Anafi, Greece
Area 84 690 m²
Property Code. 1299 - Plot Anafi FOR SALE. Size: 84690 sq.m, Price480.000 € Code: 1299 - A…
€480,000
Plot of land in Epano Kampos, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Kampos, Greece
Area 500 m²
Ios FOR SALE Plot Size: 500 m2, Code. 1223, 60.000 € George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacat…
€60,000
Plot of land in Fira, Greece
Plot of land
Fira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7774 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€650,000
Plot of land in Psathi, Greece
Plot of land
Psathi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 42413 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view
€400,000
Plot of land in Agia Theodoti, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Theodoti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19608 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 1900 …
€650,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain v…
€270,000
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. There is provided for sale a plot of land that…
€270,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4452 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Ano Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13736 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€250,000
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
€160,000
Plot of land in Emporio, Greece
Plot of land
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
€250,000
Plot of land in Finikia, Greece
Plot of land
Finikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4025 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
€220,000
Plot of land in Ano Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 220 sq…
€650,000
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 29000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€15,00M
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 63000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 1100…
€7,15M
