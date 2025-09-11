Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thira Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$292,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go