Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thira Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Thira, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
€428,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Ref: 174 - Thira Santorinis For sale 2-storey maisonette with 4 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Ki…
€1,10M

Properties features in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir