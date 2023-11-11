Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Thira Municipal Unit

Lands for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Fira, Greece
Plot of land
Fira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7774 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€650,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain v…
€270,000
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. There is provided for sale a plot of land that…
€270,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4452 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
€160,000
Plot of land in Emporio, Greece
Plot of land
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
€250,000
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 29000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€15,00M
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 63000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 1100…
€7,15M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir