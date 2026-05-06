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Duplexes with garden for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Karterados, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Santorini – Dual-residence property, private courtyard & wheelchair accessible – 1/6 Ownersh…
$97,910
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Properties features in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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