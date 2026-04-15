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Bungalows for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Modern Semi-Detached House | Prime Location in Santorini Location: Santorini — 2.5k…
$374,989
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