Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Thessaly and Central Greece
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

сommercial property
108
hotels
39
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
Area 17 000 m²
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
€950,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir