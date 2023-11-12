Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€144,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 123 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has well, water supply,…
€270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, electricity supp…
€110,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 2 700 m²
ID: #GK008 - Rest of Attica, Keratea: FOR SALE plane plot 2700sm facade with a Coefficient B…
€55,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 785 m²
ID: #ΒΓ99 - Kavala Prefecture, Eleftheroupoli: FOR SALE inclining plot 785sm with facade len…
€38,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 208 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
€130,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 49 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€70,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€165,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 225 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
€165,000
