Villas for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 300 square meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one p…
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 square meters in Epirus. The first floor consi…
$741,019
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Epirus. T…
$193,805
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters in Epirus. The first floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$2,64M
Villa 1 bedroom in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 square meters in Epirus. The windows offer sea views. The fac…
$1,71M
Villa 1 room in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,56M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,42M
Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

