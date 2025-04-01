Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
$156,457
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
$89,404
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
