Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Filiates Municipality
3
Filiates Municipal Unit
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,72M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thesprotia Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go