Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Filiates Municipality
3
Filiates Municipal Unit
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Lista, Greece
2 bedroom house
Lista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover an exceptional house for sale in the picturesque area of Lista, in the Municipality…
$58,194
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$152,157
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$760,786
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thesprotia Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go