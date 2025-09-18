Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Igoumenitsa Municipality
7
Filiates Municipality
3
Filiates Municipal Unit
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thesprotia Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go