  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 1 room in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,76M
2 bedroom house in Lista, Greece
2 bedroom house
Lista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover an exceptional house for sale in the picturesque area of Lista, in the Municipality…
$58,194
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Epirus. T…
$151,484
Villa 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 300 square meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one p…
$1,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 square meters in Epirus. The first floor consi…
$757,420
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters in Epirus. The first floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$2,72M
Villa 1 bedroom in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 square meters in Epirus. The windows offer sea views. The fac…
$1,76M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$152,157
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$760,786
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,72M
