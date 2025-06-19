Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$748,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go