  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Thesprotia Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
