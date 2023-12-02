Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
