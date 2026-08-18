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Residential properties for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Igoumenitsa Municipality
8
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Plataria, Greece
House
Plataria, Greece
$167,914
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paramythia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paramythia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$103,902
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
$689,025
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$741,524
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Kastri, Greece
Villa
Kastri, Greece
$341,617
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Skorpiona, Greece
Villa
Skorpiona, Greece
$486,371
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
Area 390 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
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Property types in Thesprotia Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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