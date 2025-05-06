Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thassos, Greece

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
3
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$176,426
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
