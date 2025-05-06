Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Thassos, Greece

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11746 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 143.000 . This 38 sq. m. …
$162,989
